Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) to Hold

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

ELP opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.73.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 18.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,029,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after purchasing an additional 97,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,189,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

