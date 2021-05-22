American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for American Electric Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

AEP opened at $86.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.81%.

In other American Electric Power news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $691,828.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,704.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,337 shares of company stock worth $11,361,498. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $1,106,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 59.1% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 12,753 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 8.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.