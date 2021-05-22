Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Agiliti, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AGTI)

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Agiliti in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agiliti’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

Agiliti stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. Agiliti has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $17.99.

Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

