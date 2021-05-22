Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $564.43 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will post $564.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $559.04 million to $569.80 million. Amedisys posted sales of $485.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.00.

Shares of AMED opened at $258.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $165.42 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.88.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total value of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,953 shares of company stock valued at $787,246 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,085,950,000 after buying an additional 120,989 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $457,729,000 after purchasing an additional 52,343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $309,205,000 after purchasing an additional 30,187 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 24.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $243,050,000 after purchasing an additional 178,664 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 49.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,397,000 after purchasing an additional 263,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

