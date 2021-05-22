Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$132.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$125.00 to C$132.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMO. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$122.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$111.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$113.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$124.08.

Shares of BMO opened at C$123.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$116.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$103.49. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$63.62 and a twelve month high of C$124.60. The stock has a market cap of C$80.17 billion and a PE ratio of 15.08.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The company had revenue of C$6.98 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 11.0237288 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.59%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

