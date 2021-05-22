Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) PT Lowered to C$30.00 at National Bank Financial

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital reissued a na rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Parex Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$30.06.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

TSE PXT opened at C$19.39 on Tuesday. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.05 and a 1-year high of C$24.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$218.01 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Parex Resources will post 3.2716683 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 67,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.47, for a total transaction of C$1,527,173.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,332 shares in the company, valued at C$7,939,370.04.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.