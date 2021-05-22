National Bank Financial Increases SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Price Target to C$15.00

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$16.65 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Beacon Securities raised shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.94.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Shares of SIL opened at C$11.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a PE ratio of -20.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.66. SilverCrest Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$9.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 18.50 and a quick ratio of 18.12.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.04). Analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.