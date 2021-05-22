Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) PT Raised to C$13.00 at National Bankshares

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SSL. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.43.

SSL stock opened at C$10.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.09. The stock has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.66. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 30.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$39.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total value of C$98,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$376,338.96. Also, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total transaction of C$924,758.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 915,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,908,091.55.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

