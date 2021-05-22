iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IFGL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IFGL)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.04 and last traded at $29.24. Approximately 57,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 33,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71.

