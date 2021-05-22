SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Stock Price Up 14.3%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) shares rose 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.66 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.88.

SMA Solar Technology AG engages in the development, production and sale of solar inverters and monitoring systems for solar power systems. It operates its business through the following segments: Residential, Commercial, Utility, Storage, and Digital Energy. The Residential segment caters to global markets for small photovoltaic (PV) systems with and without connection to a smart home solution.

