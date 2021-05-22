BRF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BRFS)

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 8,395 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,460% compared to the typical volume of 538 call options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BRF by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BRF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of BRF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 37,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of BRF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 785,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 285,347 shares during the period. 7.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRFS. Barclays cut BRF from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.50 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BRF in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Shares of NYSE:BRFS opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.85. BRF has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.14.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. BRF had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BRF will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

