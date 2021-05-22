Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) in a report released on Thursday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 105.75% from the stock’s current price.

RLMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of RLMD stock opened at $37.91 on Thursday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $634.88 million, a P/E ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.67.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $250,156.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,293.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maged Shenouda sold 2,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $83,316.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,325.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,490 shares of company stock valued at $621,812. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

