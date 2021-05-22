Scotiabank Trims High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Target Price to C$14.00

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

HLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of High Liner Foods in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$11.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

Shares of TSE HLF opened at C$13.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.05. High Liner Foods has a 52 week low of C$5.26 and a 52 week high of C$14.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$439.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$258.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$266.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that High Liner Foods will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

In other High Liner Foods news, Director Trevor Dale Hennigar sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.34, for a total transaction of C$56,695.00.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.