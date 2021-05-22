National Bank Financial Boosts Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$200.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$230.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$199.25.

FNV stock opened at C$180.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 15.52 and a current ratio of 16.39. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$133.63 and a one year high of C$222.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$173.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$163.56.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$396.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$334.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6814145 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

