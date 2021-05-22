Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Mustang Bio in a report released on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.16). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

MBIO stock opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56. Mustang Bio has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.85.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19).

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman bought 165,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $516,553.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Mustang Bio by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mustang Bio by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Mustang Bio by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Mustang Bio by 560.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mustang Bio by 200.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

