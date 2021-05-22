Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Kinnate Biopharma Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.42).

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03).

KNTE opened at $22.64 on Thursday. Kinnate Biopharma has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

