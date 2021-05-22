Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Issued By US Capital Advisors

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for EQT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EQT. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

NYSE EQT opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.16. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of EQT by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 2,048.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

