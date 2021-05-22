OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of OncoCyte in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OncoCyte’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on OncoCyte from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. OncoCyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.32.

Shares of OCX opened at $4.66 on Thursday. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $6.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05.

In other news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $52,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,613.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in OncoCyte during the first quarter worth about $427,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in OncoCyte by 912.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 527,032 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

