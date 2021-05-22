Piper Sandler Comments on Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Poseida Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.89) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ PSTX opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $592.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.39. Poseida Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $17.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02.

In other news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 18,326 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $165,117.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 542,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,294.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $33,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,693.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,487. Corporate insiders own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 82.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,113 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 19.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,764,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,851,000 after acquiring an additional 289,976 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,970,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 89.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 189,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 5,129.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 304,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

