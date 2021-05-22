Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) and Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Head to Head Review

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) and Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Cousins Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays out 100.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cousins Properties pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Cousins Properties has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cousins Properties has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blackstone Mortgage Trust and Cousins Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone Mortgage Trust $424.18 million 10.96 $305.57 million $2.46 12.86 Cousins Properties $657.52 million 8.26 $150.42 million $2.94 12.43

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cousins Properties. Cousins Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blackstone Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and Cousins Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0 4 2 0 2.33 Cousins Properties 0 1 2 0 2.67

Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.41%. Cousins Properties has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.00%. Given Cousins Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cousins Properties is more favorable than Blackstone Mortgage Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Blackstone Mortgage Trust and Cousins Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone Mortgage Trust 18.98% 8.44% 1.90% Cousins Properties 45.67% 7.61% 4.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.9% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Cousins Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Cousins Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cousins Properties beats Blackstone Mortgage Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.

