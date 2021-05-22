UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $702.46 Million

Brokerages expect UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) to announce $702.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UWM Holdings Co. Class’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $643.70 million and the highest is $761.21 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. Class will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UWM Holdings Co. Class.

Get UWM Holdings Co. Class alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UWMC shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $8.07 on Friday. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000.

UWM Holdings Co. Class Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UWM Holdings Co. Class (UWMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Holdings Co. Class Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM Holdings Co. Class and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.