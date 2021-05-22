Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TOU. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$35.59.

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$28.89 on Wednesday. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$11.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.58 billion and a PE ratio of 8.95.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$688.37 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.5655459 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$114,347.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,806,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$201,390,143.43. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $476,555.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

