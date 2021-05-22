Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Cut by Wedbush

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.90). Wedbush also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.46) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ZNTL. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $58.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.26. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $62.79.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.27).

In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 24,536 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,064,126.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,035,440 shares in the company, valued at $44,907,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,700 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $166,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,839 shares of company stock worth $8,769,370 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

