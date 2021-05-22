Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) vs. CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) Financial Survey

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) and CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.2% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.7% of CBM Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of CBM Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Provident Bancorp and CBM Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 CBM Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Provident Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.23%. Given Provident Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than CBM Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Provident Bancorp and CBM Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Bancorp $55.65 million 5.69 $10.81 million $0.60 28.78 CBM Bancorp $9.63 million 5.25 $910,000.00 N/A N/A

Provident Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CBM Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Provident Bancorp has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBM Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Bancorp and CBM Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Bancorp 16.81% N/A N/A CBM Bancorp 7.07% 1.29% 0.31%

Summary

Provident Bancorp beats CBM Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

CBM Bancorp Company Profile

CBM Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans. It also invests in various investment securities. The company operates through a main office located in Baltimore County, Maryland; and three branch offices located in Arbutus, Bel Air, and Pasadena, Maryland. CBM Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

