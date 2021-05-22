NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been given a €55.00 ($64.71) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €45.78 ($53.86).

Shares of NORMA Group stock opened at €45.26 ($53.25) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 95.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €40.44. NORMA Group has a 52-week low of €20.48 ($24.09) and a 52-week high of €47.98 ($56.45).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

