HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €56.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €54.33 ($63.92).

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €55.32 ($65.08) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €48.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of €49.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €32.40 ($38.12) and a 1-year high of €55.85 ($65.71). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

