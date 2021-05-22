Zacks: Brokerages Expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.63 Million

Brokerages expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will post sales of $67.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.90 million to $69.00 million. QCR posted sales of $69.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year sales of $269.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $266.70 million to $274.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $268.93 million, with estimates ranging from $258.00 million to $282.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QCR.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in QCR during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in QCR by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in QCR by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in QCR during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of QCR by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $47.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $748.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.14. QCR has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $49.49.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QCR (QCRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.