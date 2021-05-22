Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€26.00” Price Target for TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €25.83 ($30.39).

Shares of ETR:TEG opened at €24.31 ($28.60) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.93. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.86. TAG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €19.92 ($23.44) and a 52 week high of €28.14 ($33.11).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

