Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRR.UN. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.75 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.50.

CRR.UN opened at C$17.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 33.94. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.38 and a 1-year high of C$17.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.11.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

