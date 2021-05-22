Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.97-5.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20-4.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.18 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.970-5.990 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on PANW. Raymond James raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $455.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $399.13.

Shares of PANW traded up $19.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $362.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,729,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,672. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.05. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $217.48 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total value of $4,334,280.00. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,220,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,299,938.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,860 shares of company stock worth $17,229,105. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

