Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

SMTS has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Sierra Metals stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39. Sierra Metals has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). Sierra Metals had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 15.38%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sierra Metals by 6,371.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

