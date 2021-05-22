Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) & PHI Group (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Head to Head Analysis

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) and PHI Group (OTCMKTS:PHIL) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Terminix Global and PHI Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terminix Global $2.08 billion 3.03 $128.00 million $1.35 36.27 PHI Group $1.67 million 37.90 -$2.02 million N/A N/A

Terminix Global has higher revenue and earnings than PHI Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Terminix Global and PHI Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terminix Global 0 1 1 0 2.50 PHI Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Terminix Global presently has a consensus target price of $55.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.36%. Given Terminix Global’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Terminix Global is more favorable than PHI Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.0% of Terminix Global shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Terminix Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of PHI Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Terminix Global has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PHI Group has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Terminix Global and PHI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terminix Global 1.69% 5.73% 2.44% PHI Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Terminix Global beats PHI Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services. The company serves under the Terminix, Assured Environments, Copesan, Gregory, McCloud, Nomor AB, and Pelias brands. It markets its services to homeowners and businesses through digital marketing, television and radio advertising, print advertisements, marketing partnerships, door-to-door summer sales programs, telemarketing, and various social media channels and through national, regional and local sales teams. The company was formerly known as ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. in October 2020. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

PHI Group Company Profile

PHI Group, Inc. provides merger and acquisition advisory, consulting, project financing, and capital market services to clients in North America and Asia. It also offers healthcare services and dietary supplements. The company was formerly known as Providential Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to PHI Group, Inc. in April 2009. PHI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

