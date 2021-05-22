Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) to Hold

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. The company’s product candidate includes CMP-001, which is in clinical stage. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPI opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $23.10.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Arthur M. Krieg purchased 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $123,944.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 743,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,178,853.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 595.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

