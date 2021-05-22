Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Raised to C$30.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on Ero Copper and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.15.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper stock opened at C$27.16 on Thursday. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$15.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$118.87 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 1.7399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.