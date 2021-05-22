Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 23,578 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,050% compared to the typical volume of 2,050 call options.

FTAI opened at $29.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 2.02. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $31.81.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 235.71%.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter worth $1,120,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter worth $18,797,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter worth $1,204,000. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTAI shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

