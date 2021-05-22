Burgundy Technology Acquisition Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BTAQ)

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 952 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,321% compared to the typical volume of 67 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 10.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 6,189.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 13,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Get Burgundy Technology Acquisition alerts:

BTAQ stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Burgundy Technology Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.24.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Burgundy Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burgundy Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.