Traders Buy High Volume of ING Groep Call Options (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 15,810 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,222% compared to the typical volume of 681 call options.

NYSE:ING opened at $13.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

ING has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, April 9th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 59,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 39,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 76,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 36,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

