Traders Buy High Volume of ING Groep Call Options (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 15,810 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,222% compared to the typical volume of 681 call options.
NYSE:ING opened at $13.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72.
ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 59,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 39,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 76,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 36,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
ING Groep Company Profile
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.