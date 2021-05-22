Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) PT Raised to $155.00 at National Bank Financial

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.90.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $125.33 on Thursday. Royal Gold has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $147.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.74 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,479,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Royal Gold by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

