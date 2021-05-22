ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Down 4.8% After Insider Selling

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s stock price fell 4.8% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $54.00 and last traded at $54.16. 6,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 228,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.89.

Specifically, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $962,421.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,043,202.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $549,149.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,405,255.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,874 shares of company stock worth $4,024,720.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.88 and its 200 day moving average is $72.83.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 278.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,628,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ALX Oncology by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,973,000 after acquiring an additional 145,731 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 978,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 1,143.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 336,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after purchasing an additional 309,255 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

