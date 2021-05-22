Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) Boosted by Analyst

Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Points International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Barrington Research also issued estimates for Points International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Points International to an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

TSE:PTS opened at C$21.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$313.22 million and a PE ratio of -30.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.25. Points International has a 52 week low of C$9.30 and a 52 week high of C$21.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$73.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.65 million.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

