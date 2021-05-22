BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $12.90, but opened at $13.34. BTRS shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 2,742 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Clare Hart acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $128,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,195 shares in the company, valued at $271,931.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several brokerages have commented on BTRS. Citigroup began coverage on BTRS in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on BTRS in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BTRS in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTRS. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,739,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,541,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,714,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,787,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,175,000. 52.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

