U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for U.S. Well Services in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for U.S. Well Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of USWS opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88. U.S. Well Services has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $87.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.24.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. U.S. Well Services had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a negative return on equity of 154.88%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the first quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

