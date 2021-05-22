Analyzing Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) & Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) and Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Equity Residential pays an annual dividend of $2.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Apartment Investment and Management pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.2%. Equity Residential pays out 69.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apartment Investment and Management pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Equity Residential has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Apartment Investment and Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Equity Residential has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apartment Investment and Management has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.6% of Equity Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Equity Residential shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Residential and Apartment Investment and Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Residential 35.97% 8.89% 4.56% Apartment Investment and Management 17.37% 8.15% 2.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Equity Residential and Apartment Investment and Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Residential 2 10 5 0 2.18 Apartment Investment and Management 1 7 1 0 2.00

Equity Residential currently has a consensus price target of $67.43, indicating a potential downside of 10.10%. Apartment Investment and Management has a consensus price target of $39.83, indicating a potential upside of 482.36%. Given Apartment Investment and Management’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apartment Investment and Management is more favorable than Equity Residential.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Equity Residential and Apartment Investment and Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Residential $2.70 billion 10.38 $970.38 million $3.49 21.49 Apartment Investment and Management $914.29 million 1.12 $474.08 million $3.10 2.21

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than Apartment Investment and Management. Apartment Investment and Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Residential, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Equity Residential beats Apartment Investment and Management on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

