Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) – Analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report issued on Thursday, May 20th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HCCI. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

HCCI stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $772.64 million, a P/E ratio of 159.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.64.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.20 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 78,450 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,710,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,087.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 160,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

