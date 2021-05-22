Analysts Expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) will report $1.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arko’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Arko will report full year sales of $6.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $7.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARKO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arko in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Arko in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Arko in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Arko stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17. Arko has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $10.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Arko in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Arko in the 1st quarter valued at about $600,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arko in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,761,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Arko in the 1st quarter valued at about $703,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Arko in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

