Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.10). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%.

GBT has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.89.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $34.65 and a 1-year high of $76.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grace Capital boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 131,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,059,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 393,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after buying an additional 72,488 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,966,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,426,000 after purchasing an additional 540,580 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

