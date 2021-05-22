Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) PT Raised to C$14.25 at National Bank Financial

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$14.25 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$9.75 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CSFB set a C$9.75 price target on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.83.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

TSE AGI opened at C$10.94 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$8.89 and a one year high of C$15.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$295.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.77 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.