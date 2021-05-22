Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) PT Raised to C$9.50 at National Bank Financial

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:AYA opened at C$7.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.75. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of C$1.95 and a 52 week high of C$8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$701.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

