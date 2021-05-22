Canaccord Genuity Increases CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$40.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CAE. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of CAE to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CAE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.89.

Shares of TSE CAE opened at C$35.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28. CAE has a 52 week low of C$18.33 and a 52 week high of C$39.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 921.03.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

