Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Continental Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $24.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.55.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources stock opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $32.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 3.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,071 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Continental Resources by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,965 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Continental Resources by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 137,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in Continental Resources by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 104,913 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 86,400 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Continental Resources by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 264,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.